Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, is worried over the silence of the majority of NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) over the bill criminalising activities of homosexuals.

According to him, apart from NPP MP, John Ntim Fordjour, every other name mentioned when the issue comes up, is that of an NDC MP.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker Wilson, he said “I am surprised that I don’t see a good number of the NPP MPs championing this cause, I am worried.”

Mr Boahene, who described the practice of gayism and lesbianism as embarrassing, insulting, and nauseating wants the majority of NPP MPs to let their voices be heard.

The bill in parliament is being spearheaded by six MPs including only one NPP MP, Mr Fordjour.

This comes after top clergymen and Islamic clerics presented memos to the House’s Committee of Constitution and Legal Affairs on Wednesday, in support of the bill.

The Church of Pentecost has declared its readiness to vote out any political party that stands against the passage of the bill.

However, series of memoranda, which oppose the legislation, have also been presented to the Committee.

The sponsors of the memoranda describe the bill as an endorsement of state-sponsored violence against minority groups and an infringement on their human rights.

ALSO READ:

However, Mr Boahene believes that since the discussions of LGBTQ+ is not only limited to the NPP or NDC, all well-meaning Ghanaians should join the discussions to ban their activities.

“No person should even encourage that we should not be talking about that, we should stop it. How do we discuss this even in the public domain?” he added.

Mr Boahen also urged Akoto Ampaw and his colleagues leading the charge to oppose the Anti LGBTQ+ bill, to abandon their position.

He said that “please my good brothers and sisters, it has got nothing to do with religion, it has nothing to do with politics, it has something to do with due respect and common sense, drop it.”