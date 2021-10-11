The Leader and Founder of the World Miracle Church International, popularly known as Perez Chapel, has anointed the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George, to excel in his advocacy against LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

In a video, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare laid hands on the legislator and offered prayers on his behalf as he pours anointing oil on his head.

“Father, we commit your son into your hands. We pray that Lord, for this battle, you will bring a new anointing upon him and great grace. We say no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper.

“We say when they gather against him, let it not be of you. When they come one way, let them scatter seven ways. Give him insight, give him utterance. Protect him, protect his family by the power of the Holy Ghost. Protect his going out and coming in.

“Vehicles he will ride, people he will meet, water he will drink, food that he will eat; everything, protect him in the name of Jesus. And we pray that your name alone shall be exalted and glorified in Jesus name we call it done. Give the Lord praise Hallelujah,” Bishop Agin-Asare prayed.

Having knelt for the prayers, Mr George descended the aisle amidst applause from the congregation.

The debate about the practice of LGBTQI+ in Ghana has been a trending issue on the train of public discourse for the past three months.

In the series of social media exchanges on the issue, the Ningo-Prampram MP has consistently expressed his disgust about the practice, mounting fervent arguments against it.

According to him, the practice of LGBTQI+ will erode the country’s moral values and injure the existing cultural orientation regarding sex and sexual relationships.

Mr George and his colleagues are sponsoring a bill before Parliament to criminalise the act and all of its shades in Ghana.