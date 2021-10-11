The second victim of the motorbike accident that occurred on the Pokuase Interchange last Saturday has died.

His death comes a day after his co-rider also died on Saturday instantly after they both fell off the third tier of the newly-commissioned flyover.

The External Operations Manager for the Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, contractors of the Pokuase Interchange project, Desmond Yaw Hodanu Bedi, said he saw the two men speeding from the Awoshie section of the interchange on an unregistered motorbike.

Eyewitnesses say they suspect the two men may have been on drugs.

“These gentlemen were coming from the Awoshie section and were overspeeding or on drugs with an unregistered motorbike. …I’m very sure they were speeding,” the eyewitness said.

In the latest development, the second victim who was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital after sustaining injuries was confirmed dead on October 11.

The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP, Juliana Obeng confirmed the death to the media.

She said the police are yet to identify the families of the victims.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

