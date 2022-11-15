The Ad-hoc Committee constituted to probe the Minority in Parliament’s motion of censure, against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta commenced its sittings on Tuesday, November 15.

The proceedings of the Committee is being telecast live.

He explained the live telecast is to ensure accountability and transparency.

Mr Ablakwa, who is a member of the committee, announced this in a post on his Twitter page.

“It’s an absolute delight to announce that the Committee shall sit in public & all proceedings will be broadcast live in the true spirit of transparency and accountability,” he tweeted.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Thursday, November 10, constituted an 8-member committee co-chaired by Adansi-Asokwa MP; K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine, to probe the allegations.

He added that the committee has seven days to submit its report to the House.

Mr Bagbin indicated the Finance Minister will be given ample opportunity to defend himself against the allegations levelled against him.

Other members of the committee include; Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side with Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.

The NDC MPs amidst their calls for Mr Ofori-Atta’s dismissal made seven allegations against him.

They accused him of conflict of interest, unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament.

Others included; fiscal recklessness, alarming incompetence and gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.