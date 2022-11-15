High flying Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has recorded yet another milestone on Africa’s largest music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.

With 200M total streams, Black Sherif becomes the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve this feat on the streaming platform.

Achieving a total of 100M streams on Boomplay only a few months ago, Blacko has been on a sensational run ever since his “First Sermon” song went viral last year.

His follow up singles – “Second Sermon” and “Kwaku the Traveller” have all received rave reviews and accolades all over Africa and shot Blacko to stardom.

His debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”, was released on 6th October, 2022, to critical acclaim.

It recorded 100M streams a few weeks after with songs including “45”, “Oh Paradise”, “Konongo Zongo” and “Oil in My Head” being fans’ favourites off the project.

The project’s prelude singles in “Second Sermon”, “Kwaku The Traveller” and “Soja” are also still receiving heavy streams from fans and on rotation on radio.

Having played a number of shows in Ghana and the UK, Black Sherif is due to go on his official tour across Africa and abroad next year.

However, his debut concert, Mozama Disco (The Genesis) is scheduled for 21st December, 2022 at the La Palm Royal Beach in Accra.