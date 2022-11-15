New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mpraeso Member of Parliament (MP), Davis Opoku, has taken a swipe at the government over the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen.

According to him, Mr Adu-Boahen‘s dismissal alone is not enough as the Finance Ministry needs a total liberation.

The deputy ranking member of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee made these comments in a Facebook post following the Minister’s dismissal on Monday.

His sack was in connection with Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the Tiger P. I team’s latest exposé which allegedly captured him in influence peddling and using the name of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to receive bribes from investors.

He alleged that Dr Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

But the lawmaker argues the sack is meaningless unless it is linked to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and persons he [MP] implied are known to be connected with the financial institution, Databank.

Below is the MP’s post: