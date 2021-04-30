Police at Obuasi have arrested 21-year-old Emmanuel Adjei for killing a four-year-old boy at Boete in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects claimed the deceased and his mother have been tormenting his life spiritually for some time now, hence his decision to end the life of the child to gain spiritual freedom.

According to reports, the development has thrown the Boete Community into a state of shock and mourning.

The mother of the deceased, Obaa Yaa, said in the early hours of Thursday 29th April 2021, she left home to buy porridge for his son who was bathing.

She said when she returned a few minutes later his son was nowhere to be found. A search was conducted but there was no trace of the deceased.

Later, a tenant in the house said she saw suspect Adjei struggling with the child while she was passing.

This compelled the community members to break into the suspect’s bedroom and to the shock of their lives, the lifeless body of the boy was found under the bed of the suspect naked in a pool of blood.

Suspect Adjei, who was arrested by the police, has admitted to the offense of committing murder.

