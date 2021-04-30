A Wenchi High Court, presided over by Justice Arnold Nawurah, has slapped both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a total of GH¢1,500 fine in the ongoing Techiman South election petition case.

According to reports, at Thursday’s hearing, the court granted the petitioner, Dr Christopher Bayere Basongti, application for direction though a motion he filed to amend some reliefs and also change the title of his suit was declined.

The Secretary of the NPP in the Techiman South Constituency, Richard Asamoah, questioned the intent behind the application.

He said after noticing that there was collation of results ahead of the declaration following inspection of documents of the Electoral Commission, the petitioner wanted to amend the reliefs to say there was rather no “proper” collation.

This, he said, the court rejected.

Dr Basongti is praying the court to annul the declaration of Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the winner of the 2020 Parliamentary Election in the Techiman South Constituency and declare him as the winner.

The two parties in the case were both slapped with charges by the court.

A fine of GH¢1,000 was slapped on the 1st respondent, Mr Korsah for raising an objection against the petitioner’s application for direction at the previous hearing.

Justice Nawurah said the objection was without any legal basis.

Members of the NPP, who were present in court, were elated that the petitioner was also slapped with a fine of GH¢500.00 for an attempt to amend the title and some reliefs of his petition.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was present in court and expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

“We feel the sense of urgency and expedition that have been expressed by the court and we are most grateful,” he said.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 11, 2021.