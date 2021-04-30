A police officer, General/ L/Cpl Yenukwa Francis, has met his untimely death after a tipper truck with registration number NR 164-18 crashed him to death in Tamale.

This sad incident occurred around 6:00pm on Thursday evening at Choggu around Tamale Technical University junction while he was returning from work.

Reports indicate the speeding tipper truck driver hit him after he alighted from a tricycle, locally known as Yellow Yellow, killing him instantly.

Constable Abigail Ofori Brago, who spoke on behalf of the regional police spokesperson, said, their men quickly rushed to the scene after they received the news.

The late General/ L/Cpl Yenukwa Francis

Upon their arrival, the officer had already passed on with the suspect, 27-year-old Shaibu Alhassan nowhere to be found over fear of being attacked.

The vehicle was impounded for examination and the driver later reported himself to the police in the region and he was detained.

The tipper truck.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was arraigned before the Tamale Magistrate court, has been granted bail with investigations ongoing.

The body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue and the family informed.