Gospel musician Obaapa Christy is set to release her latest single dubbed The Glory on October 12, 2021.

The W’agye Me crooner, is well known for releasing top quality songs such as Mete Ase and Wasoa Me (He has taken off my burden) with countless praises and worship songs over the years.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the gospel hitmaker released her debut single Hallelujah Hosanna, which is a Hillsong and took over the airwaves by storm.

Meanwhile, the evergreen singer is about to release yet another single banger she has titled The Glory.

Officially written by her husband, Nana Frankie, and rearranged by Obaapa Christy herself, ”The Glory” is a song of praise and thanksgiving to the creator.

Interviewing her on what propelled her to write this song, Obaapa Christy said, it would be recollected that the Covid-19 pandemic has had its own effects on both lives and property and as such, it’s only appropriate to appreciate God for his interventions through it all.

She continued to say it’s a song of praises specifically for the believer who wants to thank God for seeing them through during difficult times in life.

The song was recorded by the talented Dan Bassey Studious in Kumasi.

The single is set to be officially released on 12th October on all major digital streaming platforms including her social media handles.