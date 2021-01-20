The Nyaho Medical Centre has announced plans to transfer all non-covid-19 patients in its facilities to other hospitals.

The facility has explained the move forms part of key decisions being taken to tackle challenges with congestion as Ghana’s positive cases surge.

This was announced in a memo issued by the facility.

“All non-COVID patients will be referred to other hospitals starting today [January 19, 2021] given that all other hospitals have the capacity for non-COVID patients,” part of the memo read.

It also said consulting rooms will also be used as “overflow rooms only when there are no COVID beds available, however, when not in use, it will have a basic set up of a hospital room with a bed, monitor, drip stand, among others.

“B-Wing which was initially used for non-Covid patients will be designated as a COVID-19 ward to move patients from the overflow areas into designated beds.”

“All non-essential clinics will be redirected to Octagon and the following clinics will be cancelled at the Airport site: ENT, Endoscopy, Psychiatry, Ophthalmology, Urology and Physiotherapy. This will ensure that there is enough capacity to deal with COVID-19 patients,” the memo added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s case count currently stands at 58,431 with 55, 899 recoveries, 2,174 active cases and 358 deaths.