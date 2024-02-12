The National Service Scheme (NSS) has issued a total of 13,353 Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for enrolment of newly trained teachers from all the accredited Colleges of Education in the country.

This is to enable them to begin with their mandatory national service for 2023/2024 service year.

The newly trained teachers have therefore been directed by the Scheme to visit its website (w.w.w.nss.gov.gh) to access their PIN Codes with their respective index numbers.

Having access their PIN Codes, they are to process to any Agricultural Development Bank Limited (ADB) throughout the country to make payment of GH¢40.00 and GH¢41.00 using MTN Mobile Money to activate the enrolment process.

Enrolment starts on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, and ends on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

