

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has officially released the PIN Codes for a total of 142,381 final year students from 125 accredited tertiary institutions in the country to enable them enroll in the mandatory National Service for 2023/2024 service year.

This does not include individual defaulters who have applied to be enrolled onto this year’s national service.

Management of the scheme in a statement signed by the Ag. Director, Corporate Affairs of NSS, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, said all eligible final year Ghanaian students are requested to log onto the Scheme’s website on www.nss.gov.gh, to access their PIN Codes with their respective school Index Numbers and Date of Births.

“The next step is to proceed to any branch of ADB Bank Ltd. to make payment of GH¢40.00; or alternatively, through MTN MoMo platform for GH¢41.00, to activate the enrollment process,” the press release stated.

NSS also urged all accredited institutions that are yet to submit their supplementary ‘final year list’ to do so as soon as possible, to enable the Scheme process them also for enrolment for the 2023/2024 national service as the closing date for registration is Saturday, August 19, 2023.

“All eligible final-year Ghanaian students are advised to ensure that they personally complete the enrollment process to avoid errors that may subsequently affect processing for their deployment,” the release mentioned.

