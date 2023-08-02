

The Akyem Abuakwa State has served notice to demonstrate against the gruesome murder of Odehye Kwame Sarkodie, a member of the Dwumana Royal family of Adoagyiri.

In a release addressed to the Kyebi Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service and signed by the Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary, D.M. Ofori Atta, the protest will take place on the principal streets of Adoagyiri on Wednesday, 9th August, 2023.

The demonstration will be used to express Nananom’s displeasure over the looming danger of a possible blood shed in the coming days.

The Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary indicated that Odehye Kwame Sarkodie was shot and killed by assailant suspected to be related to the rival claimant of the Adoagyiri stool, Nana Afutu Dompreh on July 15th 2023 following several threats on his life which were reported to the Nsawam Police station.

Nananom says the Nsawam Police command failed to act in response to the threat of death on Odehye Kwame Sarkodie’s life and has declined to take any drastic action leading to the arrest and prosecution of the main culprit of the murder incident which occurred two weeks ago.

The murder is believed to be linked to the chieftaincy dispute at Adoagyiri.

It is believed that Odehye Kwame Sarkodie belongs to the Royal family that is heir apparent to the Adoagyiri stool.

Available information indicates that Adoagyiri falls within the Adonteng Division of the Akyem Abuakwa State and part of the Amantuomiensa group, who are the warriors of the Akyem Abuakwa State and mandated to protect Okyeman.

Sources say the protest at Adoagyiri will be led by the three warrior divisions of Akyem Abuakwa.

There has been fear and tension within the Adoagyiri township in the last two weeks following the shooting incident.

Nananom of Akyem Abuakwa State in March 2023 held a press conference to announce that they will not secede an inch of their land or tolerate any customary violations within their territory henceforth.

The press conference was in response to matters relating to the claim by Akyem Kotoku that they own Adoagyiri.

The Adoagyiri township has been characterised by tension since February this year as a result of claims of ownership of the town by the Akyem Kotoku people.

Meanwhile, the Akyem Abuakwa State has vowed to protect the stool.