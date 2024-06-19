The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of Personal Identification Number (PIN) codes for 133,476 final-year Ghanaian students who are required to undertake their one-year mandatory national service in the upcoming 2024/2025 service.

This also includes Ghanaians who have completed their studies overseas, defaulters, and private applicants registered for the mandatory national service.

In a statement, NSS said the registration commenced Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The NSS management has urged all applicants to visit the scheme’s website – www.nss.gov.gh – to access their pin codes using their school index numbers and dates of birth.

The deadline for registration is set for Friday, July 19, 2024, and applicants are urged to complete the process carefully to avoid errors that could impact the deployment exercise

To activate the enrolment process, applicants must proceed to any branch of ADB Bank and pay GH₵40.00.

Alternatively, applicants can use the MTN MoMo platform to pay GH₵41.00.