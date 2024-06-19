Jamal Musiala scored again as Germany continued their winning start to Euro 2024 with victory over Hungary to become the first side through to the knockout stages.

The Bayern Munich forward impressed throughout and netted midway through the first half, drilling a powerful effort inches past the post afterwards, and was later given a standing ovation when he was substituted late in the second half.

Hungary were frustrated with his opener, claiming a foul from Ilkay Gundogan on defender Willi Orban before the Barcelona midfielder teed up Musiala to fire into the roof of the net.

A video assistant referee (VAR) check confirmed the on-field decision as Musiala celebrated with his team-mates in front of Hungary supporters behind the goal.

Hungary thought they had snatched an equaliser on the stroke of half-time but Roland Sallai’s rebound header was ruled out for a clear offside.

Instead, Germany extended their lead in the second half when former Manchester City player Gundogan was left unmarked to slot comfortably past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

After their dominant 5-1 win over Scotland, Germany were made to work harder for the win here – with Hungary threatening on occasions and defending stubbornly.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai showed his quality on set-pieces, curling a terrific effort goalwards which needed saving by Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Szoboszlai came close again in a bright period in the first half but was denied by an excellent block from Jonathan Tah.

Germany’s performance was encouraging though. They showed patches of creativity and control, doing enough to get over the line and make it six points from their opening two games.

Their place in the last 16 is confirmed and victory over Switzerland in Frankfurt on Sunday (20:00 BST) would put them through as Group A winners.

It is a damaging outcome for Hungary, following their opening defeat by Switzerland, and they will need to bounce back from their frustrations to beat Scotland next to have any chance of going through.

“I’ve never complained in my career as a coach. I’ve never looked for excuses but what the referee did tonight – I mean, come on,” said Hungary boss Marco Rossi afterwards.

“It’s something that I think even the Germans have seen – the referee had double standards. The VAR at this level didn’t say anything.

“Germany would have won anyways because they were better than us but the referee was the worst on the pitch.”