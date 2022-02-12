It was a reggae night on Adom TV’s music talent reality show, Nsoromma, with an action-packed performance by the contestants.

The contestants performed and delivered well on their choice of songs on Sunday and swept the audiences off their feet; getting them to showcase their dancing moves.

The fascinating performances exhibited by the contestants resulted in none of them being evicted though it was an eviction night.

Samuel Sam, also with the stage name Samzik, was adjudged the best performer for the night and will be performing with the winner for Nsoromma Season 1, Righteous Vandyke, in the coming week.

This week’s best costume was won by Anita Anim who also went home with a lot of souvenirs from sponsors for the show.

Check out the performances of the Nsoromma contestants in Week 4 below:

Lord-Noble Abbew Williams performed Martha by Shasha Marley:

Precious Mbir performed Wo Da Enda by late Daasebre Dwamena:

Amanor Gideon performed Nyame Nhyira Mma by Daddy Lumba:

Keziah Adu performed Iron Boy by Amakye Dede

Lady Theodora Pascal performed Me Nya Ntaban by Kojo Antwi

Samuel Sam (Samzik), performed Abc by Oheneba Kisi

Anita Anim performed Dabi Dabi Ebeye Yie by Amakye Dede

Daniel Antwi performed Brebre Anowa by Kojo Antwi

Francisca Adom performed Na Anka Ebeye Den by Nana Acheampong

Nhyira Akoto Afriyie performed Run Go by Stonebwoy.