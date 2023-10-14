The one-eighth contest of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) concluded with a total of 27 schools securing their place in the highly anticipated quarter-finals.

Notably, this guarantees these schools an automatic qualification for the 2024 edition of the competition.

Eight schools managed to oust previously seeded schools, thereby becoming fresh entrants.

Among these newcomers are Wesley Girls’ SHS, who for the first time in eight years commenced at the regional stage before advancing to the preliminary stage, and Mpraeso SHS, who took out Ghana National in a revenge match.

Additionally, Achimota School, which faced defeat at the hands of St. Augustine’s in the previous year, made an impressive comeback.

Other schools that made a new entrance into the quarter-finals include Wesley Grammar School, St. Louis, Girls’, who surprised everyone by ousting last year’s finalist, Adisadel College.

St. John’s School, Yilo Krobo SHS, and G.S.T.S. also secured their places adding further excitement to the competition.

On the other hand, the reigning champions, Presec Legon, and the 2022 first runners-up, Prempeh College, managed to maintain their positions as seeded schools.

The 2021 finalists, Keta SHTS, demonstrated their strength as tough opponents by winning their one-eighth contest with an impressive 70 points – marking the highest score achieved in the competition thus far.

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled to take place from Sunday, October 15 to October 17.

The upcoming quarterfinal matches promise intense competition, with only nine schools ultimately advancing to the semi-finals, which are slated for October 19.

Below is the list of the seeded schools:

