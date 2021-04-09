National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on April 7, commenced the second phase of their nationwide ‘thank you tour’ to the northern part of the country.

The tour would take them to the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and Savanna Regions.

It is also meant to afford the party national leadership an opportunity to touch base with party grassroots, and to listen and address their legitimate concerns and grievances as part of the party’s re-energisation, restructuring and reorganisation efforts.

Led by National Chairman, Freddy Blay, the party is also seeking to engage the structures of the party on ways by which they can support the Akufo-Addo government to deliver on its second-term mandate in order to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the eight-year governance cycle.

The Executives have already visited and interacted with party grassroots in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East Regions during the first phase of this nationwide exercise.

The team that is currently touring the five regions of the north comprises of the National Chairman, Freddy Blay; General Secretary, John Boadu; National 1st Vice Chair, Rita Asobayire; National 2nd Vice Chairman, F.F. Anto; National 3rd Vice Chair, Omari Wadie; National Treasurer, Abankwa Yeboah; National Organiser, Sammi Awuku; National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Futah; and the National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua.

They are being accompanied by a Deputy National Youth Organiser, Joseph Kwayaja; the party’s Director of Finance and Administration, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah (CNN), as well as Yaw Preko and Haruna Mohammed; both are Deputy National Communications Directors of the party.