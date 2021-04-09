The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says although Speaker Bagbin has been tagged as belonging to both the Majority and Minority in Parliament, he should remember that NDC is in his blood.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, speaking at Mr Bagbin’s thanksgiving service held in the Upper West Region Thursday, said the party helped nurture the Speaker from his first time as a Member of Parliament (MP) to his current position.

“I believe that though your position places you above partisanship, NDC is in your DNA and we cannot disengage you from the party that has nurtured you from being an MP to the position of Speaker,” he said.

Although he is affiliated with the NDC, Mr Bagbin since he was voted as Speaker has shown he will be able to foster good relationships with the NDC and New Patriotic Party MPs to ensure the needed growth in the country.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC chairman

“Mr Speaker, for the past three months you have been described by the NDC as NPP speaker, at one time the NPP has described you as NDC speaker.

“But Mr Speaker you have maintained the position that you are the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament and I believe that the various description gives credence to the fact that you will be capable of standing in the middle and steer the affairs of this Parliament to a successful end,” he said.

“We will continue to offer our prayer and support to you and pray to the almighty God that at this critical stage of our national development you will rise above partisanship and put Ghana first so that we can all address the socio-economic challenges facing our country. We will eliminate hunger, poverty disease and bring prosperity to all of us,” he added.