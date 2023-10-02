The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK) has cautioned the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against any act of disunity in its bid to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 election.

According to him, the leadership, as a matter of urgency, must call a meeting with the four aspirants and address any concerns that may create problems.

He made these remarks on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, stating that no concerns of an aspirant must be taken for granted.

“The party leadership, National Executive Council, and elders must get behind closed doors and engage the aspirants. We should talk like men and address all grievances.

We all need is to be measured in how we approach this election because November 4 will come and go, but how we manage it can make or break the NPP, leading into 2024. God crowns a king, and nobody can change who God wants to be our leader,” he admonished.

The lawmaker added that, supporters of all the aspirants must be circumspect and guarded in their utterances so they can remain united regardless of who is elected.

“This is just a process, but the main election, which is in 2024, will be very difficult because what both the NPP and the NDC want to do has never happened. NPP wants to break the eight, and Mahama is seeking to come back, so we must focus on that bigger picture and resist division and tension,” he stated.

Additionally, OPK proposed that the party must have neutral elders who can facilitate reconciliation after November 4.

“We must be able to get some elders in the party who will rise above this internal contest and help reconciliation and resolution after this election.

In every contest, there may be disagreements, but we must rid the party of mafia tactics and make the process free, fair, and transparent because a united NPP will defeat the NDC anytime, any day, but disunity is what will break the legs of the eight,” he added.

