The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday ended the limited voter registration exercise across its 268 district offices.

However, the EC has assured eligible applicants who were in the queue before 5:00 p.m. on Monday will be registered on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This was in a statement issued by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Michael Boadi.

The EC expressed appreciation to the public for “the cooperation and support during the 21-day voter registration exercise,” which commenced on September 12, 2023.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had appealed to the electoral body to extend the exercise.

The Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, had said this will help the EC register all eligible applicants.

But the Commission maintains there will be no extension.

The EC had set its target of registering 700,000 new voters by the end of the exercise.

As of Thursday, September 28, the EC announced it had successfully registered some 673,276 new voters within 16 days.

