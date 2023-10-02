The Electoral Commission (EC) will from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, commence the replacement of lost voters’ ID cards.

The exercise will be conducted at its district offices following the completion of limited voter registration on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The replacement will be done at a fee of 10 cedis, which will be paid via a short code *222*1067#.

In a statement, the EC said the short code is to facilitate a swift payment and replacement process.

Read the full statement below for the necessary steps: