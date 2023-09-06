Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be balloting for positions ahead of the presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

This will determine the position of each candidate on the ballot paper.

One of the front-runners, Alan Kyeremanten, has withdrawn from the race, citing concerns over a flawed electoral process – an allegation that party has promised to investigate.

The party’s Election Committee is currently convening a crucial meeting to calm the nerves of aspirants before the balloting.

Present at the NPP headquarters are Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) led by Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoo, have also arrived at the venue to oversee the proceedings.