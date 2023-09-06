Leading member of the Bawumia campaign team, Sammi Awuku has asked the supporters of the presidential candidate aspirants to not use inflammatory words against themselves.

According to the former National Organiser of the party, the focus of the party faithful should be uniting the party.

In a Facebook on Wednesday, Mr Awuku who is the Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), said the interest of the party should supersede all other Interests.

“Instead, this is a time to reach out to each and every one to make the 2024 campaign and election victory a possibility.”

“To all the supporters of the candidates who couldn’t make it to the top 5 and supporters of aspirants who made it to the top 5, please let’s come together.

“Let’s solve our problems together and once again position the NPP still as the party of choice ahead of the 2024 General Elections to deliver economic prosperity for our nation, Ghana.”

Mr Awuku also urged supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to reach out to their fellows on the other side.

“To Team Bawumia, this is definitely not the time for us to make it ‘us vs others’ in our party or a time to pass uncomplimentary remarks to aggravate wounds as Dr Bawumia has admonished us his campaigners.”

Below is Mr. Awuku’s post on Facebook