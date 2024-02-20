NPP PC supports three communities with mechanized boreholes

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ho Central constituency in the Volta Region, Divine R.K Bosson, has drilled a mechanized borehole for residents of Hordzo Ayiboboe in a farming community in his constituency.

Mr Bosson indicated that, the borehole project was in response to a request from the beneficiary community who had water challenges in the constituency.

The parliamentary candidate, who doubles as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho said the objective behind the project was to help solve the perennial water shortages in the community.

Mr Divine R.K Bosson hinted that, the project would soon be extended to other communities to complement the government in its ‘Water-for-all’ project aimed at providing adequate and potable water supply for the people of Ghana, particularly the Volta Region.

The beneficiary community lauded Mr. Bosson for his quick response to help address their water problem and pledged to reciprocate in the December general elections to become the next Member of Parliament for the constituency for him to continue with his good vision for the area.