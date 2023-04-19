One of the Parliamentary aspirants for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumawu Constituency, Edward Kofi Osei, has confirmed his withdrawal from Sunday’s primary.

According to the former Managing Director of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), his decision stems from concerns raised by leadership of the party over his dual citizenship status.

“I resigned to bring a sense of calmness to Kumawu and the party. I am a citizen of Ghana and also hold a United States passport,” he told a section of the media on Wednesday, April 19 at Kumawu.

Lawyer Edward Osei participated in the 2020 NPP primary at Kumawu but lost to the late Philip Basoah despite holding dual citizenship.

“During the 2020 primary, I was vetted and passed successfully though I had a US passport,” he said.

“This was possible because under our Supreme Court interpretation of Article 94(2a) of the Ghana constitution which talks about owning an allegiance to another country. Republic V High Court Ex Parte Zanetor Rawlings affirmed that a person must qualify as an MP the time they submit their form to the EC.

“When the EC has not opened nomination, a person cannot be disqualified. In 2020, the elections were held on June 20, 2020, and the EC opened nominations on October 9, 2020, a whole five months lag. So If I had won the primary in 2020 there will have been a whole five months to prove my eligibility in 2020,” he stated.