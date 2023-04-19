Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are going to be parents. The Brazilian soccer star and his model girlfriend (formerly fiancée) have announced they are expecting a child together.

The baby will be Ney‘s second, after 11-year-old Davi Lucca.

The couple are celebrating their rekindled romance with a new bundle of joy. They have not revealed if it will be a boy or a girl.

Biancardi and Neymar began dating in 2021, making their relationship status official in January of 2022. Later in the year (August of 2022), however, they broke up shortly after announcing their engagement.

Neymar and Biancardi celebrate her pregnancy.

At that time, the model confirmed the split, while dismissing infidelity rumors: “I’ve always been myself and you guys know this, but because you keep asking, I’d like to make it clear that I am not in a relationship and there was no infidelity. […] I care deeply for him (Neymar) and his family! Please refrain from mentioning my name. Thank you very much!”

In early 2023, the pair began dating again, and have now taken the next step in their relationship: having a baby.

In their announcement post, Neymar and Biancardi wrote: “We’ve dreamt of your life, we’re planning your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, and make our days much happier”.

Neymar and Brunca Biancardi’s photoshoot announcing pregnancy.

The influencer, who boasts 3.6 million followers on IG capped off the post by adding: “You’re going to join a beautiful family, with my sister, grandmothers, uncles and aunts who already love you very much! See you soon son/daughter, we can’t wait!”