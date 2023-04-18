An independent candidate in the Kumawu by-election, Kwaku Duah has said if elected as a Member of Parliament for the constituency, he will remain independent and make decisions that will be in the best interest of his constituents and Ghana.

The former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), contested the 2020 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate due to what he perceived as unfair treatment.

In that election, Mr. Duah said he polled 11,698 votes, while the NPP’s candidate, late Philip Basoah polled 14,960 of the total votes cast.

Based on this backdrop, he is certain the Kumawu parliamentary elections will be cool chop.

“If you compare the votes the independent person had in the 2020 election with the NPP candidate, it tells you that, something went on that the electorate didn’t like” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Current Affairs Show, Burning Issues.

Mr. Duah also said he will not join the Minority or Majority caucus in Parliament should he win the elections.

“If a win this election, I will not join any of the caucus. My seat will place in the middle of the House and when it comes to decision making, I will make sure I make right decisions that will favour my constituency and Ghana” he stated.

Meanwhile, a political analyst at the University of Ghana, Jonathan Asante Otchere is warning the NPP not to be complacent in the upcoming by-election.

He noted that, though Kumawu is an NPP stronghold, the current economic challenges and government’s failure to address issues in the constituency might influence voters.