Musician, Kuami Eugene has advised celebrity lookalikes to desist from taking advantage of artiste and their craft in their bid to imitate them.

Speaking in an interview on Mx24 TV, the Lynx Entertainment signee said that fans performing songs of musicians at shows among others is the maximum form of disrespect.

“People have tried to look like Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley for years and still do, but I never saw one of them going on stage to perform, that is like the maximum disrespect,” Kuami Eugene said.

“It is another story when you love the person and want to represent the person on social media, it’s all good, but when it gets to this level it becomes too much,” he added.

The Lynx singer said in the past, he did not have issues and even stopped “his people” from taking action when they initially expressed their dislike.

He explained that he felt his lookalike was “having fun, not playing any shows, he’s not doing so much, and he is just showing love to Kuami Eugene, just let him express himself.”

Kuami Eugene added that although the lookalikes may be enjoying the attention, such fame is short-lived.

Advising the lookalikes, he said “People don’t really like what is going on. Calm down, whatever fun you are getting, whatever enjoyment you get, calm down. Try and put a stop to it, because it will probably not end well.”

Additionally, Kuami Eugene said that he may not take action but other people will.

This comes after the country witnessed an increase in celebrity lookalikes for artistes, especially Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Medikal, King Promise and others. Some of them have since been seen performing songs by artistes at events.

Many industry players have expressed concerns about the phenomenon with some calling for a seizure while others are calling for artistes to be cautious.

Reacting to it, rapper Medikal also advised the young men parading themselves as lookalikes of some celebrities to desist from doing so.

He said that musicians would be flattered if anyone claims to look like them, however, these lookalikes taking advantage of artiste and their work has gone too far.

The rapper advised the young men to rather find their own source of income.

Meanwhile, Legal practitioner, Godwin Selasi Owusu, speaking on Joy Prime said individuals impersonating celebrities could spend about 20 years in jail if they do not desist from the act.

