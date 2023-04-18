The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has issued a statement demanding an apology from the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu.

According to the release, Mr Osei-Owusu’s comments that members of the Association were exploiting Ghanaians yet complaining about tax hikes amounted to an accusation that implied they were thieves, thereby degrading the reputation of the Association.

“We have listened to and read the unguarded statements made by no mean a person than the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana and demand immediate retraction and unqualified apology to GUTA and all members of the business community.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms the statements, and the sheer arrogance and complete ignorance exhibited on the genuine inputs GUTA made on those three taxes he mentioned,” the statement issued on Monday, April 17, emphasised.

Also, GUTA pointed out that they would want the Deputy Speaker to understand that members of GUTA collaborate with government to issue policies that benefit Ghanaians.

They therefore emphasised that GUTA had the right to voice out their concerns on national issues, especially matters that were related to the economy.

Subsequently, they contended that Mr. Osei-Owusu’s assertions were ‘diabolical’ and ‘infantile.’

Also, they dared the First Deputy Speaker to provide a list of all taxes imposed by government to the public to enable Ghanaians determine whether it was government or GUTA that was doing the exploitation.

“Respect is reciprocal, just as action and reaction are the same but opposite. Therefore, the unbecoming behaviour of this First Deputy Speaker is unfortunately dragging the honourable house of parliament to disrepute, and needs to be called to order,” the release, signed by GUTA’s Secretary-General, Alpha Shaban, stated.