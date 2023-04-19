New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, is optimistic the party will be victorious in the Kumawu by-election.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, has stated that although the constituency is part of his party’s stronghold, the NPP’s track record in all sectors especially, will help secure them an easy win against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on the party’s preparedness ahead of the election, he said: “Whether they come slowly or they come harshly, we as the NPP are ready for the day and this is NPP’s stronghold. We are monitoring them.

“The constituency has seen immense development and as such will vote in our favour,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Six aspirants have been cleared to contest in NPP’s primaries scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2023, ahead of the by-election.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has set the by-election for May 23, 2023.