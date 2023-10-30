According to a recent survey conducted by two well-respected research organizations, the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) in the UK and Outcomes International in Ghana, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumiah is poised for a commanding victory in the upcoming flagbearership race.

The survey indicates that he is maintaining a substantial lead, even after the Super Delegates Conference reduced the field of aspirants to four.

Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Member of Parliament, is projected to secure only 10.4% of the votes, despite his spirited and vocal campaign efforts spanning the entire nation.

On the other hand, Dr. Bawumia has garnered the highest level of support among the delegates, with an impressive 80.8%. The other candidates, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Hon.

Francis Addai-Nimoh, are predicted to receive 1.1% and 0.4% of the votes, respectively, while 7.3% of the delegates remain undecided, as indicated in the report.

During the Super Delegates Conference, Kennedy Agyapong caused a significant upset by coming in second with 14.30% of the votes, or 132 votes, closely following Dr. Bawumia.

This was a surprising turn of events, as Alan Kyeremanten had been previously favored to secure the second spot. However, the latest poll suggests that Dr. Bawumia is now the clear favorite to secure the party’s flagbearership.

This is primarily attributed to his visionary approach for the party and the country, his demonstrated competence, and his perceived ability to lead the party to victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The report also highlights the key criteria delegates are using to evaluate the candidates, including their vision for both the party and the nation, as well as their overall competence.

Delegates believe that the party has a strong chance of achieving electoral success in 2024 if the government’s performance improves and party unity is maintained following the primaries.

On November 4, 2023, more than 200 thousand NPP delegates will cast their votes to select the party’s presidential candidate (flagbearer) for the 2024 General Elections.

So far, all polls have consistently favored Dr. Bawumia to secure an effortless victory in this crucial political contest.

Find details of the poll below: