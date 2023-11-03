As we elect a flagbearer to lead our great party, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the crucial 2024 general elections, let us thank the Almighty God, Yahweh for bringing us this far.

I wish all four aspirants, the very best of luck and urge All to refrain from any actions which can jeopardize our unity as a party.

After the elections, let us reach out to each other in a Spirit of Reconciliation and Mutual forgiveness.

Regardless of the outcome of the election on Saturday the 4th of November,2023, We must All rally behind the Great Elephant and work together with renewed commitment to ensuring victory for the New Patriot Party in 2024.

May the Almighty God, Yahweh grant all delegates ,Party Faithfuls and Well-wishers travelling mercies, to and from their various constituencies and voting centers.

By the Grace of God, as a Party, we shall emerge from this exercise, stronger and more united than ever for the task ahead.

Finally, I commend our hardworking Presidential Primaries Elections Committee for their tireless effort and dedication to ensure, we have a successful Presidential Primaries.

May God Almigty Yahweh, bless us All, the New Patriotic Party, and our Homeland, Ghana.

KWABENA ABANKWAH-YEBOAH

IMMEDIATE PAST NATIONAL TREASURER , NPP

( BY THE GRACE OF GOD)