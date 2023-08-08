Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, has emphasised the distinction between private and public schools concerning the payment of registration fees for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Unlike private schools, where students are required to pay registration fees, the Ghanaian government ensures that students in public Junior High Schools face no financial burden for BECE registration.

He made this known in a statement following reports that some final-year students of Buduatta Junior High School in the Gomoa East District were left stranded at the start of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday after their head teacher allegedly squandered money meant for registration fees.

Mr. Kwarteng highlighted the government’s commitment to providing quality education for all students, as it covers the entire cost of BECE registration for those in public schools.

This distinction underscores that allegation of mismanagement of registration fees do not apply to public schools.

He, therefore, urged parents and guardians to seek accurate information and avoid misconceptions, reaffirming the government’s dedication to accessible and quality education for all.

Below is his full statement:

Kwasi Kwarteng writes

It is important to clarify that, unlike private schools, students enrolled in public Junior High Schools are not required to pay any registration fees for the BECE. The Ghanaian government, in its commitment to ensuring quality education for all, covers the entire cost of registration for the BECE for students in public schools.

Therefore, the allegations of the headmaster squandering registration fees should not apply to public Junior High Schools, as there is no financial burden placed on the students or their parents for BECE registration.

We encourage parents and guardians to verify information and seek accurate details regarding matters related to education to avoid any misconceptions.