The sixth edition of the Accra International Book Festival will take place in November this year, the Afro-Book Festival has said.

The 2023 Accra International Book Festival will host some world-class authors, poets, performers, musicians, scientists, politicians, environmentalists, and thinkers, for a lively and thought-provoking conversation on the major issues of national and international concern.

“These leading and emerging thinkers and writers will inspire audiences, aspiring writers and book lovers in Africa,” the Accra International Book Festival has said in a statement released on Monday.”

The 2023 Accra International Book Festival will start from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18, 2023.

“As part of this year’s celebration, we will pay a special tribute to the late Ghanaian author and playwright, Ama Ata Aidoo, for her immense contribution to Ghanaian and African literature.”

The 2023 Afro-Book Festival is expected to build on the hybrid format – in-person and online – which was started during the heat of the Covid-19 in 2020 to deliver great events and content its audiences.

There will be great events for adults, children, and young people at the sixth edition of the Afro-Book Festival.

The 2023 Accra International Book Festival will open with the sixth Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop aimed at honing the writing skills of aspiring and established writers.

The free writing course which will take place from November 15 to 16 is open to all writers, especially those desirous of writing.

The 2023 Afro-Book Festival will feature book reading, lively author sessions, a public lecture, film screening, and a musical concert, among others.

