Residents at Nkwanta-Kpassa in Oti region have resolved to fix the deplorable road in the area after years of government neglect.

Drivers and commuters are doing this communal work in collaboration with the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly.

The Nkwanta-Kpassa road is unmotorable even though it has been awarded to a contractor.

Some of the frustrated drivers who spoke to Adom News’ Obrempongba said several complaints about the poor nature of the road have fallen on deaf ears.

Nkwanta-Kpassa deplorable road

According to them, a lot of fatal accidents have occurred due to the potholes on the road. The heavy-duty vehicle drivers said the nature of the road is impeding productivity.

Based on this backdrop, drivers, residents together with the Assembly have decided to fix the deathtrap road.

The Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Bright Lenwah provided trucks and boulders to aid in repairing sections of the road.

Residents of Nkwanta-Kpassa working on the road

While commending drivers and residents for their communal spirit, the MCE bemoaned how their incessant calls have not yielded any positive results.

He could not fathom why even after several reports by Adom News, the Roads Ministry has not made any effort to bring a contractor to site.

Mr. Lenwah called on the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta to heed to his plea and fix the road to bring respite to drivers and commuters.

ALSO READ: