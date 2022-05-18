The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza South constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum is calling for an independent probe into the death of Albert Donkor, a suspect who died in police custody.

According to him, it is the only way to bring closure to the volatile issue.

The Nkoranza South MP’s call comes after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo-Damapre has ordered the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the killing.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police, DCOP Kwesi Ofori on Tuesday, May 17, said the Police gathered intelligence that the deceased and a gang of five accomplices were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022.

Based on this intelligence, an operation was conducted during which Albert, a 28-year-old man was shot. He was consequently rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

But Hon. Agyekum said the police is being economical with the truth.

All the family wants, he stated is an independent autopsy to determine the cause of death because ‘the police cannot be trusted to do a thorough job’.

“The most important thing right now is justice for Albert. Most of the issues raised by the police cannot be trusted and that is why we are calling for an independent process,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The Nkoranza South MP maintained that, Albert was killed between three to four hours after he was picked up by about six armed police officers.

He charged all Nkoranza indigenes and Ghanaians to demand justice for late Albert Donkor.

“If people in Ghana were able to demand justice for George Floyd who was in the US, then the time has come for us to do same for our own. Nkoranza natives from all over the world and the entire citizenry must join the fight for justice” he admonished.

Listen to the MP in the audio above: