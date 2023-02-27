It was a moment of celebration for Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie, as he revealed he emerged winner to represent the Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency at the Federal House of Assembly.

Sharing a video, which showed the moment the returning officer announced him as the winner, Prince Okojie wrote in his caption:

“With gratitude to God Almighty, My Family and the support of the good people of AGBAZILO, I was declared the winner of the Election for the Federal House of Representatives. Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency 2023. Thank you for all your support and love. I am sincerely grateful.”

While addressing the press, Prince Okojie said: “I am very happy, for me there is no victor and no vanquished all election are contested to be won and I am happy I won this.”

Watch the video of him addressing the press below:

Nigeria elections: Mercy Johnson’s husband wins big

Nigeria election 2023: Pandemonium, bottles and sticks amid Lagos violence

Nigeria election 2023: Brave Woman goes back to vote after thugs…