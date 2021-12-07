Nick Cannon announced on Tuesday that his youngest son has died from a brain tumor.

He made the announcement on The Nick Cannon Show Tuesday morning, telling the audience his five-month-old son, Zen, passed away.

Cannon said the tumor developed quickly around Thanksgiving, and as he broke down in tears on his show, he told how he spent this past weekend in California to share a few last moments with Zen.

The actor said he took his son on a trip to the beach on Sunday when Nick held Zen for the last time. He died soon after.