The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has rubbished claims that he is out of the country.

Making this known in a Facebook post, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources stated that the claim by veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, that he (Jinapor) is out of the country is false.

“I just arrived in Parliament, today, 7th December 2021, at exactly 10:00 am!!! I heard my good friend Kwesi Pratt, claiming on authority that I am out of Ghana and will therefore not be in Parliament today, thus, the Majority is down by one member.

ALSO READ:

“That is false. Subject to ill health, absolutely nothing can take me away from the business of the government of President Akufo-Addo in Parliament. Absolutely nothing!!!!,” he wrote in the Facebook post shared with pictorial evidence.

Check out the post below: