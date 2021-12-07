A Kumasi-based woman, Beatrice Tamakloe, got the host and panel of Nhyira FM’s Obra show in shock when she landed a slap on the cheeks of her husband.

In what was an unsuspecting move, she raised her hand on her husband, Kofi Sefa, for the very first time after taking offence to his accusation of uncleanliness.

The issue escalated when the husband revealed that he lost interest in his wife of almost two years after she picked a habit of storing urine and fecal matter in their single room.

The lady, to prove the allegations are all false and an attempt to attack her persona, threatened to slap her husband, for which he dared her to.

Without hesitation, the housewife landed a single slap amid insults to him and his family. The reason being that his family is in support of his care-free actions towards her.

She disclosed that her husband’s family suddenly took dislike in her when she refused to have a hysterectomy following the birth of their twin children.

She said her in-laws pressurised her to have her womb removed, but her family had strong reservations; a situation that has caused a rift and constant verbal violence till date.

Defending herself, Mr Sefa’s mother said she was rendered weak and immobile throughout the nine months of pregnancy, hence her suggestion.

She went on to say that she took sole responsibility of caring for her both physically and financially and that is the burden she was trying to do away with.

On his part, Mr Sefa reiterated on the same platform that until his wife changes her uncouth behaviour, he will continue to ignore her.

He said the slap has not affected his decision.

The hostess called them to order and instructed her to render an apology for her abuse.

Watch video below: