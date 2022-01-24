Western North Regional Registration Officer for the National Identification Authority (NIA), Kwame Donkor, has cautioned Ghanaians, especially those who live at the border towns to desist from vouching for non-Ghanaians to acquire Ghana cards.



He said such actions had negative consequences and urged Ghanaians to seek the interest of the country and desist from the practice.



He warned that it was against the laws of Ghana to engage in such practices and stressed that anyone caught would face the full rigour of the law.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Wiawso on the Operations of NIA, Mr. Donkor said the National Identification Authority started operating in the nine Districts in the Region towards the end of 2021.



He said all the districts were now fully operational and commended the Regional Minister for his efforts in getting the Authority accommodation to kick start its work.



He advised the public against paying money for the acquisition of a Ghana card and urged the citizens to report anyone who demanded money from them to the Security Agencies.

