The Minority in Parliament says it will have nothing to do with the negative impact of the Electronic Transaction Levy on the economy.

Member of Parliament for Techiman, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, says the National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament have resolved to present all 137 Members of Parliament to vote against the bill whenever it comes up in Parliament even though the majority may have their way when fully represented.

Speaking at the NDC Town Hall meeting in Kumasi, the MP said the levy will kill businesses in the country.

The Minority is proposing the government consider retrieving the 12 billion cedis lost to corruption in 2020 as stated in the auditor general’s report to make up for the lost revenue.

Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare further proposed a cut of government expenditures.

