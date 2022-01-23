The Minister for Roads and Highways is making a case for the passage of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-levy.

As a capital-intensive sector, Kwesi Amoako-Atta said the 1.75 percent will generate enough revenue for the construction of good roads nationwide.

“If you want good roads, support E-levy,” the Roads Minister said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The E-levy Bill, which has been vehemently opposed by the Minority, will be resubmitted when Parliament reconvenes on January 25, 2022.

Government is hoping that both the Minority and Majority Members of Parliament will approve it on consensus to address among other things the unemployment and infrastructure issues in the country.

In support, the Roads Minister said Ghanaians will marvel at the road projects if the E-levy is passed.

He revealed that, government is set to construct 20 interchanges across the country and already 11 are at various stages of completion.

Hon. Amoako Atta is certain E-levy will serve as a catalyst for massive infrastructural projects under the Akufo-Addo government.