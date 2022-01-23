The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to identify schools in the adjoining communities near Bogoso in the Western Region and offer counselling support.

This comes on the back of an explosion at Apiate that left 13 dead and several others injured when a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle.

The Teacher Union has, among other things, also proposed psychosocial healthcare support for survivors, other workers like teachers, parents, students and notable residents in communities in and around the disaster zone.

“Full investigations into the incident and whether recommended safety measures were adhered to in the transportation of the hazardous materials that caused the explosion,” A statement signed by General Secretary, Thomas Musah read.

It further commended the security and emergency services for the swift response and efforts so far.

Meanwhile, with the town completely wiped out and structures destroyed, the police have advised residents to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

Neighbouring towns have also been encouraged to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.