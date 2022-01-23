A young Nigerian lady has served friendship goals after she gifted her friend a house worth millions of Naira as birthday gift.
The lady, a popular Instagram hair vendor, identified as Onuzurike Oluomachi, shared a video which captured the moment she took her friend and influencer, Amarachi Reginald, to see the house.
According to her, her friend had asked her for a Range Rover Velar as a birthday gift, but she felt it wasn’t a smart move since she didn’t own a house, so she decided to buy her a house first.
Sharing the video, she recounted some of her friend’s sacrifices of love and noted she deserved the house and more.
I just turned my friend to a landlady. So this rat @ama_reginald kept shouting in my ear, I want a velar as my birthday gift, but I felt it wasn’t a smart move to buy a Velar when u don’t own a house so I bought her a house, as an Igbo girl that I am!
Have I told u guys how Ama will always come to massage my foot while I was pregnant and then brainwash me that am still fine meanwhile my neck was so black and nose was swollen in fact it’s been 5 years of knowing this fish and she has been a real one so she deserves this and more.
This babe called her mum to come and take care of my baby ,when I put to birth and was depressed, her mum came from Abuja left her husband to come and help me. She nurtured Mila like her own grand child in fact I don’t want to remember what I have forgotten. Ama is always one phone call away, if I just call her for anything at all she go show, omo na friend wey dey loyal we go show love oh, she wrote.
Meanwhile, she went ahead to confirm she will get her an exotic car now that she owns a house.
Meanwhile, Amarachi Reginald after receiving the gift asked her followers to help thank her friend for her priceless gesture.
Y’all my friend @bo_hairs freaking got me a house !!! What !!! How ? Why ? I’m overwhelmed I’m beyond shocked !!!! It’s been 5years of amazing friendship!! Forever to go ❤️ I love you so much !! A lekki landlady at 22? Extra choke !!!! Y’all please help go thank @bo_hairs !!!!