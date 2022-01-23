Many in the fishing community have raised concerns over the cost of light fishing as it has heavily impacted their lives and reduced fish stock in the country.

Some fishermen at Nungua London beach in Accra, speaking to Joy News, expressed their dissatisfaction at the rate at which light fishing and plastic waste have crippled their business.

“I started fishing in 1996, I used to go with my dad when I was in class one. Back then, fishing was very lucrative until 1971 when the light fishing method was introduced that has crippled the fishing business.”

According to Emmanuel Bortey, he had three wives in the past but two of them divorced him due to the current situation in the fishing sector.

“At my age I shouldn’t be fishing but due to hardship I’m forced to and even that I earn nothing,” he claimed.

He has called on the government to intervene and stop light fishing and the use of plastic in the fishing sector.

Mr Bortey, who has been fishing for two years, explained how light fishing has heavily affected the business.

“Previously, fishing was profitable but in our era, the emergence of light fishing and the use of plastics is cripling the business,” he told Joy News.