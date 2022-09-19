Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, September 19, 2022 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, September 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 8:34 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print DISCLAIMER FOR ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLESThe Multimedia Group uploads newspaper headlines as an innocent disseminator of information.The uploads are done in line with the constitutional rights to freedom of expression and information; and its duty to keep the public informed on issues of national interest and similar topics.The Multimedia Group does not exercise editorial duties whatsoever over the contents of the newspapers.Accordingly, any person affected by any of the uploads should notify us for the necessary steps to be taken. Adom TV News (17-9-22) Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment - Nkwa Hia on Adom TV (17-9-22) Nnawotwi Yi on Adom TV (17-9-22) Galamsey Fight: Aisha Huang has no Ghanaian husband - Okudzeto (17-9-22) Ghana Loosing Galamsey Fight? - Nnawotwi Yi on Adom TV (17-9-22) Nnawotwi Yi Intro on Adom TV (17-9-22)