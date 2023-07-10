New Edubiase Football Club owner, Abdul Salam Yakubu, stormed out of the 29th Ordinary Congress during the speech of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okaraku at the Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Monday.

Mr Abdul Salam expressed his anger in protest to certain words used by Mr Kurt Okraku, who is the president of the GFA during his address.

During his speech, Mr Okraku highlighted some achievements of his administration in his first term.

He also spoke about packages and promises to be implemented to help the development of football in the country.

However, Abdul Salam Yakubu claimed a chunk of the speech was mere political talks and had nothing tangible to do with Congress.

He emphasised that Mr Okarku launched indirect personal attacks during his speech which is not proper as far as Congress is concerned.

New Edubiase CEO Abdul Salam Yakubu stormed out the GFA Congress after Kurt Okraku’s speech.



“This is a campaign,” he screamed as he walked out. pic.twitter.com/HrV9dtptdD — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Mr Okraku will be seeking another term to lead the association as his first term comes to an end in October.

However, he is expected to be contested by George Afriyie, Kojo Yankah, and some other personalities.